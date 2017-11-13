Is Spotify About To Become The Next Big Beauty Destination?

"Beauty, fashion, and music have been intrinsically linked since the 1960s. In this digitally-empowered, digital era of make-up, where fans crave instant glamour gratification, I always want to reach fans where they’re most engaged," McGrath said in a statement. "That’s why this relationship with Spotify is absolutely major, because it merges beauty and music in a whole new way, that’s never been done before. I’m thrilled to see it finally come to life."