Lena Headey Went Full Cersei Lannister On Louis C.K.

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage.
Lena Headey is not here for Louis C.K.'s apology. The actress, who recently shared her own experience with sexual harassment in Hollywood, condemned C.K.'s (née Louis Székely) statement on Twitter Saturday, and she didn't mince words.
"Louis CK. The words you wrote are a shitshow of narcissistic cock soup," Headey wrote.
She added in a second tweet that C.K. "didn't apologize."
"He wrote some stuff that he thought would make people still think he’s funny," she explained. "He ain’t."
Headey's words are a more creative iteration of a popular critique of C.K.'s statement. After the New York Times published accounts from five women detailing separate incidents of sexual assault, the comedian released a public apology. Many saw it as self-aggrandizing. The statement confirms the stories from the Times. It reads: "At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn't a question. It's a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."
It later added, "I wish I had reacted to their admiration of me by being a good example to them as a man and given them some guidance as a comedian, including because I admired their work."
Because C.K. twice mentions being "admired" in his apology, some saw the statement as ego-stroking.
In October, Headey shared her own experience with sexual harassment at the hands of Harvey Weinstein, the much-maligned film producer who fell from grace this fall when the Times published a bombshell account of his misdeeds. (The list of Weinstein's accusers numbers 72 women as of early November.) Headey met Weinstein at the Venice Film Festival when she was promoting her film The Brothers Grimm.
"At one point Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water," Headey recalled. "I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture, I just laughed it off. I was genuinely shocked."
Years later, Headey met with Weinstein at a hotel for breakfast, where he once again propositioned her. When Headey refused, he walked her out of the hotel and, according to Headey, whispered into her ear: "Don't tell anyone about this, not your manager, not your agent."
"I got into my car and cried," Headey recounted.
