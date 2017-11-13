Lena Headey Went Full Cersei Lannister On Louis C.K.

Louis CK. The words you wrote are a shitshow of narcissistic cock soup.— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) November 11, 2017
He didn’t apologize. FULL STOP. He wrote some stuff that he thought would make people still think he’s funny. He ain’t. https://t.co/ZBOcdTK86I— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) November 11, 2017
I've postponed reading the full statement till now and I instantly regret it. I feel absolutely nauseous. This is not an apology. This is some fucking narcissist going on about how women "admire" him. No woman admires you, you sick pos. Fuck you Louis CK. Pig. https://t.co/JUEMu2d1qh— KJSUAID (@kjsuaid) November 13, 2017
TLDR of Louis CK statement is basically "Women really admire me. These women admired me so much, and I'm sorry about all their admiration. Anyhow, women admire me." https://t.co/onbbu5T5Sd— Evan Greer (@evan_greer) November 10, 2017
After reading Louis CK's apology letter, I can't figure out what he's obsessed with more. Masturbating in front of women, or over-using the word "admire".— Tara Brown (@Faux_Ma) November 10, 2017