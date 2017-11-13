Story from Hair

Julianne Hough's Hair Inspiration Was Her Own Baby Photos

Kaitlin Reilly
The decision to swap your hair color out for something new doesn't typically exist in a bubble. There's almost always some form of inspiration for making a big change, be it a cute Instagram pic of unicorn locks on your favorite celebrity or even, say, a pic of a dog's ear that somehow has perfect caramel highlights. For Julianne Hough, the decision to go full-on bleached blonde came from a rather unexpected source: her own baby photos.
The former Dancing With the Stars judge's stylist Riawna Capri took to Instagram to share details of her client's recent transformation. While the Safe Haven actress hasn't gone over to the dark side in terms of her hair color, she has done something different in order to prep for her next movie role. And that part has taken her back to hair of her youth — as in, her toddler years.
In the Instagram caption of a pic showing off Hough's new hue, Capri wrote:
"To all you hairstylist, for the first time ever, @JulesHough is a #bleachandtone! Which is pretty much back to her roots, to when she was 1! So we are calling this color #BabyBlonde Ha! I’ve gotten asked manyyyy times in the past if she is all over bleached, and the answer has always been no, until a few weeks ago."
Capri stated that the reason for the change is because Hough will be portraying bleach blonde Betty Brosmer, co-founder of Shape Magazine, in the upcoming film Bigger.
"She is playing #BettyBrosmer, who was the one of the biggest cover girl models of her time in the 1950s. She created #ShapeMagazine after years of helping women with confidence and tips to be healthy and fit. ?? This role couldn’t be more fitting for my beautiful, athletic, health conscious friend, don’t you think? Looking forward to seeing this #platinumblonde in action in #BiggerTheMovie!"
Capri also mentioned that she helped keep Hough's hair shiny by using Olaplex, a product that links broken bonds in the hair caused by chemical processes. (Capri is an Olaplex ambassador, per her Instagram bio.)
"[B]ig thanks to my strength @olaplex For keeping her hair healthy and strong! This pic is completely air dried, no heat, and still shiny."

Hough is one star who has never had a bad hair day...apparently, even as a baby.
