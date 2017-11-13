Fans Think Demi Lovato Has Morphed Into Another Famous Demi

The MTV Europe Music Awards served up some of the most exquisite and outrageous (hello, Rita Ora in an actual bathrobe!) fashion looks we've seen so far this year, from Camila Cabello's delicate pink see-through dress to Kesha's wild (yet stunning) sequin cape and pants combo. But hands-down the best look of the evening went to Demi Lovato, who somehow managed to make an oversized plaid suit look completely sexy at the London event.
The "Confident" singer chose to wear the blazer sans blouse (and presumably bra), opting instead to leave the jacket wide open. Thanks to her high-waisted pants and the blazer's bold shoulders and semi-structured cut, Lovato was still able to show off her gorgeous figure.
Menswear has honestly never looked so good.
The more that I, and a number of other fans, examined the look, the more we got to thinking that we were experiencing déjà vu, because Lovato looked so similar to a different famous Demi.
"Demi Lovato is Demi Moore's daughter and I didn't know that," one Twitter user posted, along with a side-by-side comparison of the Demis who 100% appear like they could be direct relatives.
A Demi Lovato é filha da Demi Moore e eu não sabia // Demi Lovato is Demi Moore's daughter and I didn't know that ? #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/CzpjXe1qsH— Madame TPM (@Madame_TPM) November 12, 2017
In addition to both being hot as hell, both Lovato and Moore have a signature smolder, wear their sleek, dark hair in a middle part, and have an affinity for pantsuits. Their physical similarities are almost eerie, leaving some viewers to tweet things like, "I'm shaking" and "Demi Lovato = Demi Moore???"
Always thought Demi Lovato looks like Demi Moore. Today's hair at #MTVEMAs ain't helping! ?— heysanabria (@heysanabria) November 12, 2017
Am I the only one that thinks Demi lovato looks like Demi moore?— Dan ya (@danyival) November 12, 2017
Demi Lovato dead look like Demi Moore https://t.co/nAfwkQVmNP— Jasmine. (@hausofJazzy) November 12, 2017
Demi Lovato or Demi Moore?! I'm shaking. https://t.co/IH4f5MVZZY— Sadie Torquato (@SadieWiggles) November 12, 2017
Their resemblance intensified later when Lovato took the stage to perform "Sorry Not Sorry" and "Tell Me You Love Me" wearing a black bodysuit with shimmering, translucent pants that looked like they could have come straight out of the costume room for Moore's 1996 film, Striptease.
Demi Lovato took to the #MTVEMA stage to perform a medley of "Sorry Not Sorry" & "Tell Me You Love Me" and she killed it! pic.twitter.com/fjfjVCb1do— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2017
From business casual to boudoir chic, it's safe to say both Demis have style down to a science.
