Fans Think Demi Lovato Has Morphed Into Another Famous Demi

The MTV Europe Music Awards served up some of the most exquisite and outrageous ( hello, Rita Ora in an actual bathrobe !) fashion looks we've seen so far this year, from Camila Cabello's delicate pink see-through dress to Kesha's wild (yet stunning) sequin cape and pants combo . But hands-down the best look of the evening went to Demi Lovato, who somehow managed to make an oversized plaid suit look completely sexy at the London event.