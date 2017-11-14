Soren Bryce: "To me, [Cellophane] was my relation with those things I encounter in myself that I'm not particularly comfortable with. We're all humans, and we all have these emotions, and a lot of us choose to shut out and think that, 'Oh, no, no, we're the good person, we're doing everything we can, we're doing everything right.' I think it's kind of an empowering feeling to accept the fact that we are greedy, we are jealous, and all these other things that people don't want to acknowledge about their personality. And so, for me, 'Cellophane' is like, 'Yeah, I am jealous, I am greedy, I can be a bad person.' But that doesn't mean I'm a bad person as a whole. That just means I have to better intertwined with these parts of myself."