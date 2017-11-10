Tom Hiddleston Spotted With Cute Puppy Amid Taylor Swift Album Release

While his ex Taylor Swift enjoys the release of her album reputation, Tom Hiddleston is enjoying the company of an adorable puppy. Difficult to tell who's winning this breakup — a new album is fun, but a puppy is cuddly! And, carrying around a dog in public is a great way to let fans know you don't give a hoot about your ex's new album.
Since his fling with Swift, Hiddleston has tried his best to cast away the scrutiny that usually comes with being an ex of Swift. In March, when a reporter asked him if he regretted their very public relationship, Hiddleston replied, "What should I regret, in your mind? I would rather not talk about this if that's alright."
Advertisement
It's all been very graceful. Throughout the scrutiny, Hiddleston has insisted that their relationship was 100% real, and that Taylor is "an amazing woman."
"She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time," he told GQ. As for that famous "I Love T.S." tee-shirt, Hiddleston insisted it was "a joke among friends."
Swift has stayed relatively quiet on the issue. That is, until now. Reputation has all sorts of fun lyrics, some of which indicate that Swift broke up with Hiddleston — not the other way around. The song "Getaway Car" describes a relationship that was essentially a rebound. Swift met Hiddleston at the 2016 Met Gala while she was (presumably) still dating Calvin Harris.
"I wanted to leave him/I needed a reason," Swift sings. Later, she says, "But you weren't thinkin'/And I was just drinkin'/Well, he was runnin’ after us, I was screamin’, 'go, go, go!'"
The "he" is maybe Calvin Harris, while the driver of the getaway car was Hiddleston. This is all just fun speculation, of course, but fans are convinced that the song is about Hiddleston and Harris.
Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris when they hear Getaway Car #Repuation pic.twitter.com/nUoB5Kd5cP— Kay (@kaysutherland22) November 10, 2017
Tom Hiddleston listening to getaway car pic.twitter.com/mEMKgJxoJO— I DID SOMETHING BAD (@markgoodnight13) November 10, 2017
Getaway Car is about Tom Hiddleston??? My baby loki left alone in a motel bar i’m emo ? pic.twitter.com/WJcphHdj2q— jessa (@jssrvr) November 10, 2017
Fans are worried for Hiddleston, who comes off as a lovesick idiot in the song. But they shouldn't be! He has a puppy in his arms! Let is be known that Tom Hiddleston is doing just fine.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement