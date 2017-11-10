Taylor Swift Is Debuting A New Song Tonight During TGIT

Shonda Rhimes fans, meet the Swifties.
Taylor Swift is hoping to turn TGIT to Thank Goodness It's Taylor for one night only. No, she's not getting away with murder or joining her BFF Ellen Pompeo. According to PopSugar, mere hours before her new album, Reputation, is set to drop, she'll preview a new song: "New Year's Day."
The new track would be the fifth song that Swift is releasing before the album itself, following in the sonic footsteps of "Call It What You Want," her latest. But a new song isn't the only reason to tune in between Shondaland dramas: Swift isn't premiering a music video or a simple studio recording, PopSugar notes that she'll be performing the song. Not live, presumably, but instead of just releasing a pre-recorded track, the plan is for Swift to release a performance video. Sit tight during all of Scandal, because there's no telling when the promo will air other than the wee detail that it's popping up during a commercial break. A Swift song may interrupt real life, but it won't stop Olivia Pope's White House machinations.
Entertainment Weekly adds that Swift teased the track during one of her Secret Sessions, though it was nothing more than a few seconds from Swift's fingers on the piano and contained no actual singing. It marks Swift's first performance of a new tune in three years, so fans have plenty to anticipate.
For anyone who misses the premiere, EW notes that Freeform will show an extended version of the performance tomorrow at 9 p.m. during The Duff.
It's only the beginning of a full-on Taylor tidal wave. She's been uncharacteristically quiet leading up to the release of Reputation, but that's about to change. SiriusXM announced that it will air a special acoustic performance of the new album Friday at 7 p.m. on Hits1, so everyone can expect a second, more stripped-down take on the album tomorrow night.
