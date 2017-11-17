Serena Williams Just Shared Photos Of Her Bachelorette Party On Instagram — & It Looks Like So Much Fun
Update: Serena Williams just shared photos of her bachelorette on Instagram, and it was just as epic as we had imagined. We especially love the matching sweatsuits and the flower centerpieces.
This story was originally published on November 9, 2017.
Whoever planned Serena Williams' bachelorette party (Venus?!) is a genius. The tennis star, engaged to Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, headed to New York City with her sister and famous friends for a weekend of nonstop fun.
The group — which, aside from Venus Williams, included well-known BFFs like La La Anthony and Ciara — stayed at the Baccarat Hotel & Residences in Manhattan, according to a statement provided to Brides.
First on the itinerary was a Champagne toast and brunch at the Baccarat's Petit Salon. Dinner was at the Legasea Seafood Brasserie in Midtown. Then, the friends danced the night away at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge and PH-D Rooftop Lounge.
The next day, the bachelorette squad indulged in some pampering treatments at the Baccarat's Spa de La Mer and hung out by the pool. They also did a trapeze class (Carrie Bradshaw would be proud) and enjoyed afternoon tea.
Williams and Ohanian got engaged while vacationing in Rome, and told the world their big news through, unsurprisingly, Reddit. Serena gave birth to their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1, when she also shared a video of the baby's journey called "Hello World" on YouTube. The power couple might even have started a baby-name trend since Alexis Olympia is a very rare female "Jr."
If Serena's bachelorette party was this epic, we seriously can't wait to see what the wedding brings. Given the Reddit engagement announcement and the YouTube video documenting Serena's entire pregnancy, it's safe to say that it's going to be tech-heavy. Maybe the invitations will appear in front of their guests in hologram form? Or they'll display the reception menus on tablets, or do an electronic seating chart? Either way, we hope to see more cute graphics like this one.
