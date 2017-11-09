Rachel McAdams & Jason Bateman Make A Very Messy Couple

Rachel McAdams, usually thought of as a dramatic actress, and Jason Bateman, the funnyman from many big comedies, seem like they would make an unlikely couple. However, that's exactly why the pair works in their forthcoming film Game Night. Together, McAdams and Bateman portray a messy but loving couple that had us laughing through the entirety of the newly released trailer for the film that's set to be released on March 2, 2018.
The trailer starts with Brooks, a character played by Kyle Chandler of Friday Night Lights and Bloodline fame, telling his two friends Annie (McAdams) and Max (Bateman), "Tonight, we’re taking game night up a notch." Despite the intense music playing in the background, the couple looks at Chandler’s character with amused skepticism. From there, Brooks explains to his regular game night gang that this week, they're not playing any of the usual games. Instead, they're trying to solve a murder mystery. He ends his explanation by saying, "You're not going to know what's real and what's fake." Then, a group of scary guys break down the front door, punch him in the face, tape up his mouth, and drag him out of the house, as the rest of the friends enjoy a cheese plate and casually look on.
Advertisement
Throughout the trailer, it's just as unclear to the viewers if the events are in fact part of the game or if something has actually gone horribly wrong and characters, including the two played by McAdams and Bateman, really are in danger. In a particularly funny yet shocking scene, the couple wave around what they think is a fake gun in front of Kyle Chandler's character, who is tied to a chair. When McAdams pulls the trigger, an actual bullet shoots out and hits Bateman in the arm. That's where his comedy chops really come out. Later on, McAdam's attempts to clean the wound by pouring on the only antiseptic they have — Chardonnay.
McAdams and Bateman prove to be the perfect unlikely pair to unite comedy and mystery into a single film.
Watch the full trailer for Game Night, below.
Advertisement