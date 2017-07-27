Jennifer Aniston Stole The Show At Jason Bateman's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Jennifer Aniston might want to consider making the rounds at stand-up comedy clubs after her performance at Jason Bateman's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Girl's got jokes!
On Wednesday, the Friends actress honored her long-time friend Jason Bateman as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Though people came out to support Bateman, they certainly stayed for Aniston, whose speech, according to Entertainment Tonight, brought all the LOLs.
"One thing has proven itself to be true and that is that having longevity in this business is not easy, especially starting off as a child actor," Aniston said of her Horrible Bosses co-star. "Usually that's a story that doesn't always end well. And, when I actually met Jason it was kind of looking like it could go either way."
Zing!
ET reports that Aniston even held up photos of Bateman as a child before she talked about the bond they've formed after working together on films such as Office Christmas Party and The Switch.
"He's a fantastic partner in crime, the most generous man that makes the world laugh and cry on a dime," Aniston said. "Oh, and he's a vicious negotiator. I have been in the room, and I have witnessed it. Do not poke that bear."
She's right about his acting range, too. Bateman, who stole the hearts of millions in the hilarious classic Arrested Development, has recently taken on a much darker role for Netflix's Ozark as a financial adviser who starts laundering money for a Mexican cartel.
Before she wrapped her speech, Aniston touched on something I've wondered so many times: Does Bateman actually ever age? The actress reportedly called out Bateman's seemingly never-changing appearance, saying, "He looks 12 but acts 100." I, for one, would gladly accept that compliment any day of the week.
Also in attendance were Bateman's family, Will Arnett, and Aniston's husband, Justin Theroux.
