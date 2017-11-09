In my circle of friends, complaining about skin issues is like an Olympic sport. When we're not debating about whether we should download Bumble for fifth time, our group chat is filled with messages of us counting (and comparing) how many pimples we have on our jawlines. But just because vent about our skin all the same doesn't mean we use the same products. In fact, up until last weekend, we hadn't agreed on one solution to our pimple problem in over 10 years. That is, until we discovered Aztec Secret's Indian Healing Clay on Amazon.
With more than 16,000 reviews on the e-retailer and a top spot on Amazon's bestseller list, it makes sense that we all ended up towing the same one-pound jar of face mask to our weekend sleepover. But what makes the stuff so impressive? Two words: the purge.
Days after using the mask, skin's cell turnover is kicked into overdrive — bringing deep-rooted gunk to the surface before turning into a whitehead just a day later. The healing process of the average pimple is sped up thanks to the clay ingredient. (Which makes sense, given that is what clay is supposed to do: dissolve any dirt in your pores and soften your entire complexion until it's no longer ridden with breakouts.)
I wish I could say, in unison with the thousands of people on Amazon, that my skin was completely healed after using it and I've yet to see another pimple since. But for me, that's just not the case. What is true is that the more I use this mask, the less likely I am to be plagued by a weeklong blemish that hurts when a light breeze brushes against my face. And if it gets me and my friends to stop complaining about a pimple for even just a week, that's a win in my book.
