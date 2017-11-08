It Looks Like Remy Ma Is Finally About To Have Her Moment

On Wednesday, she debuted a new single, “Wake Me Up,” with iconic female rapper Lil Kim. This collaboration has come about after a 2017 that has called into question the fierce competitiveness of female rappers and the sexist music industry that encourages it. Remy found herself at the center of that conversation thanks to a very public beef with another lady rapper, but more on that later. But working with Lil Kim is just the latest example of Remy basking in the glow of her female peers. She collaborated with Cardi B. earlier this year, partied with Cardi and Def Loaf on yacht, and has formed a rap girl group with veteran MCs Shawnna and Jacki-O. She is supporting other women, and the universe is blessing her for it. “Wake Me Up” is the first single release after being signed to Columbia Records., it’s worth a few million dollars.