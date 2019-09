It Looks Like Remy Ma Is Finally About To Have Her Moment

Things are looking “All the Way Up” for rapper Remy Ma . Arguably one of the best female rappers in the game, Remy Ma’s career can be described as an uphill battle. She experienced the success typical of emerging rappers when she gained her footing in the industry during the early 2000s. After a few hot features with Big Pun and Fat Joe, she released her own album. She is one of only five female rappers to ever top the Billboard charts and was well positioned to move ahead in her career. But a weapon and assault charge in 2007 brought her momentum to a standstill. She emerged from a six-year prison stint in 2014 to a completely changed industry. And while she has done well for herself, landing a leading spot on VH1’s popular reality show, Love & Hip: New York, her latest moves suggest that she is ready to handle her unfinished business in the music industry.