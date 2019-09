Just last week I wrote about the dangers of a rap game that won’t make room for more than one female rapper to shine at a time. One of them is that it makes it too easy for artists, especially those like Nicki who also have mainstream credibility, to make demands that could intentionally hurt the careers of other artists. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first or the second time we’ve heard that Nicki isn’t a nice person. For the record, the second account isn't worth much, and I think requiring grace and courtesy from women all of the time is the work of sexism. But respect should be a solid standard. Trying to, as Remy put it “stop [someone’s] bag and stop [them] from taking care of [their] children” is just plain disrespectful.