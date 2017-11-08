Zendaya Had The Perfect Clapback For Fans Asking If She Was Engaged

Zendaya has absolutely zero quarters in her bullshit piggybank, and she is not the mood for any rumors. The newly-crowned Clapback Queen took to Twitter to shut down one of the biggest rumors of all: that she's engaged. Zendaya: 3, haters: 0.
She posted a fuzzed-out glowing video of herself on her Twitter. The three-second video shows her tousling her wavy hair and flashing some jewelry, including a diamond ring on her finger. She posted it right after another short video of herself posing with Halima Aden, a gorgeous Muslim model who wears her hijab in her photographs. Zendaya tagged Forevermark Diamond Jewelry, indicating that the ring must be part of a Forevermark event or collaboration.
Met this gorgeousness tonight @Kinglimaa #forevermark #tributetoyou @forevermark pic.twitter.com/tNu19CfE8T— Zendaya (@Zendaya) November 8, 2017
Of course, followers on Twitter immediately assumed that she must be flashing an engagement ring, despite her having never mentioned anything about having a partner, and that she just turned 21 last month. Here are some of the replies on a harmless video of her feeling herself in Forevermark ice:
?Is that a engagement ring ?Wow gal Who's the lucky guy?— ♡Princess Pia Tia♡ (@PrincessPiaTia5) November 8, 2017
She picked a reply that read "Is that an engagement ring. Zendaya getting married. Congratulations" and clapped back at these ridiculous speculations. "Yeah me and myself are really happy...wedding details to come," she wrote, shutting this one down like a bank vault. Can she just wear some jewelry for fun? Can she live?
Zendaya is no stranger to a perfectly-executed clapback. At the 2015 Oscars, Fashion Police host Giuliana Rancic said that her dreadlocked hair makes her look like she "smells like patchouli oil, or weed." Um, rude? She wrote on Instagram that "there is already harsh criticism of African-American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair. My wearing my hair in locs on an Oscar red carpet was to showcase them in a positive light, to remind people of color that our hair is good enough."
She also stood up for a teen fan who took inspiration from one of Zendaya's look. The teen got a dress code violation for being "too provocative," and Zendaya wrote on Twitter, Provocative....where??? You look amazing." In this world, Zendaya is nothing to mess with.
Yeah me and myself are really happy...wedding details to come. https://t.co/nXzaypBFOp— Zendaya (@Zendaya) November 8, 2017
