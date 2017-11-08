Taylor Swift's Magazine Is One Big Inside Joke

Reputation is a couple days away, and the new Taylor Swift is giving us a few clues into her new world.
Today on Twitter, she shared the back of her Target-exclusive magazine that will accompany the release of her record. They're stylized to look like tabloid magazine covers — presumably to bite back against the culture of rumors that follow the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer.
The "headlines" parody traditional tabloid, screaming questions like "Will Her Poetry Reveal The Truth?" and "Why She Disappeared!" Some are a little funnier, like references to her cats, Olivia and Meredith. The mag also promises to give us a glimpse into the famously inscrutable pop star's private life with photos and drawings, and she shared some of the pages in a video.
But what does it mean? Swifties on Reddit are eagerly dissecting every word, because Swift is known to embed references, inside jokes, and clues in everything she does. For starters, Swift shared the images with the caption, "Forgot to show the back of the Target magazines," and fans are convinced that she didn't forget, she was prompted to post the images because they'd already leaked.
Another fan posted a side-by-side comparison with the "Reputation" mag and some supermarket tabloids, and notes that she's using some of their exact language — including one cover which declares that Taylor is pregnant – and asks somewhat grossly asks who is the dad. On Swift's mag, a headline mocks that rumor by reading, "Who is Olivia's Real Father?" Olivia is one of her kitties.
Scroll down for more images and video of the inside of the magazine, which will be available for purchase exclusive at Target this Friday.
Two unique magazines. Poetry, paintings, lyrics & polaroids.
Available Friday: https://t.co/fPhRA1wB6F
Forgot to show the back of the Target magazines ? on Friday you can get your hands on this quality reading material.
