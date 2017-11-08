"Yeah! I just saw it for the first time about a month ago, or maybe just over a month ago. What can I tell you about it? Just to watch it! It's a really interesting story. It's amazing that the entire story of The Slits hasn't been told before. I've seen bits and pieces in other punk documentaries or other women music documentaries, but not a full-length film. So it's literally got everything from the very beginning and the birth of The Slits, all the way until the mid-2000s, when I was in the band. Which I think a lot of people aren't as aware of, so it's pretty cool to have a few of the new members' stories, myself included. It's truly inspirational. Again, I am just always and forever such a fan of the band and of strong women in music. So for that reason, it just reignited feelings of being able to do whatever it is that you want to do without really having any obstacles in the way. The only thing standing in your way is yourself, is the feeling that I left with when I saw it."