Taylor Swift's Secret Sessions Will Make Even A Non-Swiftie Envious

Taylor Swift's new album Reputation officially drops on November 10, and while most fans are in the dark as to what the entirety of the "Blank Space" singer's new work sounds like, it won't be a surprise for everyone. As many already-envious Swifties know, the 1989 mogul held listening parties for some of her biggest fans. That means certain people already know if Swift wrote another thinly veiled Katy Perry song or if she has waxed poetic yet again about current boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
Now, Swift's YouTube channel has released footage of said listening parties — and umm, Taylor, can I please come to the next one?
Since all of Swift's videos start out like a Netflix documentary, the opening of the video reveals how these parties came to be:
"Over the course of a year, Taylor hand-picked 500 fans from all over the world to secretly play them her new album, Reputation, a month before its worldwide release on November 10, 2017. This is a sneak peak into The Reputation Secret Sessions."
So remember how Swift was spotted sliding into her fans' social media accounts? Turns out she was probably doing it for a lot longer than we thought.
Not surprisingly, the shots of Swift's listening parties feature plenty of fans losing their minds over the yet-to-be-released album.
"This is like the best day of my entire life," one tells the camera.
Also making an appearance at the parties are some of Swift's celebrity BFFs, like her longtime producer Jack Antonoff, Ruby Rose, and The Veronicas' Jess Origliasso. (As if you needed more of a reason to want an invite.)
However, according to Buzzfeed, not everyone has been thrilled by this private Swift show. After the singer commented on Tumblr that "300 people know" who the baby cooing in the song "Gorgeous" is, fans not included in the secret sessions were pissed.
Well, at least they have this video.
