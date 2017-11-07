Let this lift some of the Daylight Saving Time gloom: There is a teeny-weeny ray of hope that we might get a Step Brothers sequel. As Collider reports, Ferrell seemed open to the idea in a recent interview with the New York Daily News. The idea of a sequel to the 2008 comedy has been floating around for a while. The original film is beloved, and Ferrell has made sequels before, so why can't he make another Step Brothers?
"We talked about 'Step Brothers,' and then Adam and I got sidetracked with other things," Ferrell said. "We had a whole story where John [C. Reilly, his co-star] and I follow our parents to live in a retirement community and try to convince them that we earned the right to retire as well."
Advertisement
It could have been! And it still might be! Some sequels, like Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later, took well over a decade to surface! In this era of nostalgia, there's always a chance that a movie will rise from its grave.
However, Ferrell pointed out that making sequels can be a "catch-22." Trouble is, the fans (me) want another movie. But the fans hate a half-baked movie. It's a 'grass is greener' type of deal — the fans want the movie, but once they have it, they're disappointed.
"The entertainment media and fans beg you, and beg you, and beg you for sequels, and then you make it and you definitely have a fraction that’s like, ‘Well, not as good as the first one,'" Ferrell explained. "So I guess it’s a catch-22. It’s a nice catch-22, because people love the movies in the first place.” He pointed out that he made an Anchorman sequel, and it wasn't necessarily well-received. (Slate wrote, simply, "Some of it is funny. Some of it dies.")
Still, the movie made $173 million worldwide, though. At the very least, a Step Brothers sequel would make a buck, right? That wouldn't suck a camel dick at all.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement