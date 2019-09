Sex and the City 3 has been beset by rumors of cast in-fighting. Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones, is widely seen as being the one to pull the plug on the project. She talked about being in her sixties and wanting to work less. "My heart isn’t in it anymore. I’ve moved on. 61 isn’t 53 or 41. I have learned so much from our Sam. She was my hero but I want to rest & not work as much as I have been doing for years. I want a less hectic live," she wrote in an Instagram comment to a fan.