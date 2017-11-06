Last night I attended the screening of #MichaelPatrickKing and Bridget Everett's new Amazon pilot “Love You More” and I couldn’t have loved it any more. It’s perfection. Exactly the show we need now—funny, sexy, outrageous, painful and REAL REAL REAL (with the occasional musical number thrown in :-) ). It starts streaming on Amazon on Nov 10. Tune in and celebrate in ALL that is @bridgeteverett

