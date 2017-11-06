Sex and the City fans, we love you and we see you, and want you to have hope. The threequel in the SATC film franchise may be not happening anytime soon, but we still believe in the power of enduring friendships. Which is why this reunion between two co-stars made our day that much brighter.
Cynthia Nixon posted a photo on her Instagram with fellow SATC star Sarah Jessica Parker. Miranda Hobbes and Carrie Bradshaw were attending a screening of the new Amazon show Love You More. The show is the new creation from Michael Patrick King, who was an executive producer on SATC. They're joined by by comedian, and star of Love You More, Bridget Everett.
Sex and the City 3 has been beset by rumors of cast in-fighting. Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones, is widely seen as being the one to pull the plug on the project. She talked about being in her sixties and wanting to work less. "My heart isn’t in it anymore. I’ve moved on. 61 isn’t 53 or 41. I have learned so much from our Sam. She was my hero but I want to rest & not work as much as I have been doing for years. I want a less hectic live," she wrote in an Instagram comment to a fan.
But! Miranda and Carrie! Standing next to each other! We'd like to think that SJP is channeling Carrie Bradshaw in 2017, who we see as toning her style way down these days into a downtown NYC minimal cool-girl vibe. By now, Miranda has definitely worked her way all up the legal ladder and would definitely cop Nixon's pencil skirt. We could all use some continuity in this world.
Last night I attended the screening of #MichaelPatrickKing and Bridget Everett's new Amazon pilot “Love You More” and I couldn’t have loved it any more. It’s perfection. Exactly the show we need now—funny, sexy, outrageous, painful and REAL REAL REAL (with the occasional musical number thrown in :-) ). It starts streaming on Amazon on Nov 10. Tune in and celebrate in ALL that is @bridgeteverett
