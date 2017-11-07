The first words of the book are "Women aren't crazy." Do you find it depressing that in 2017, we still need to be making statements like that?

"I mean, I think it's the least depressing among things like people not understanding that no means no, the fact that women still have to make it clear that 'It's my body, it's my rights.' So among other things, it's depressing. And I think it's sad, but you almost have to do a certain degree of deprogramming. Even when it comes to the way women talk to other women, it's just so, so easy to write off these beautiful complex creatures who don't fit into a box as 'crazy' when a woman doesn't fit into what your version of a woman is. And I'm just doing my part to get rid of that mindset in our society. That being said, some girls are crazy... By the way, some men are super crazy as well. And that's in the book too. Some men are super crazy, and horny, and gross."