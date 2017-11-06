It only makes sense that because Noah Cyrus is the younger sister of tiny tattoo queen Miley, she would inherit a similar penchant for body art. And the proof is in the (social media) pudding: Around the same time Miley got a fresh tattoo in honor of her Saturday Night Live skit this weekend, Noah also got herself a brand-new piece of ink. The difference, though, is that the latter's design choice is not at all like her older sister's.
Three days ago, the 17-year-old posted a photo to Instagram of two arms — one being hers and the other belonging to her best friend Lauren Winzer — sporting fresh sets of matching ink. So what exactly is the design — and why? The tattoos appear to be identical tombstones, both displaying a dollar sign. According to Winzer’s own Instagram post, the story behind it is simple: “Bff money grave tatts based off one we saw in a graveyard together ? with my yin yang twin @noahcyrus.”
For Winzer, this ink is just a spit in the tattoo bucket. But for Noah, it marks only her third piece of body art ever. The singer's most recent tat before this is a teardrop on her finger, which is a reference to her first single "Make Me (Cry)." Her very first is a Roman numeral design on her collarbone that reads “II – XXVIII – MMVI” and is in memoriam of her grandfather's passing back in 2006. Miley's first tattoo — "Just Breathe" — is also dedicated to her grandfather.
