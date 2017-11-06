Could this Stranger Things villain be our next onscreen hero?
That's what people think after Dacre Montgomery, who portrays Billy in season 2 of the Netflix sci-fi series, tweeted a pic of a certain DC Comics superhero.
The actor, who famously auditioned for the series by sending in a tape of himself dancing to Duran Duran's "Hungry Like The Wolf" in a g-string, took to Twitter to share a photo of Nightwing, a.k.a. Dick Grayson, a.k.a. the very first Robin, the Boy Wonder.
Per ScreenRant, the since-deleted tweet featured the pic of the comic book hero along with the caption "..."
Naturally, fans were convinced that the Power Rangers star was going to be donning a spandex suit for a whole new role within the DC Universe. In this case, he would be playing Batman's former teenage sidekick, who moves out of the Batcave and into the neighboring burg of Blüdhaven – basically the Jersey City to Gotham's New York – where he uses his martial arts and acrobatic skills to fight crime under a new codename. (Grayson even briefly donned the mantle of Batman in between working as his own bonafide superhero.)
Plenty of fans are all for Montgomery slipping into the role:
Of course randomly posting a cryptic picture doesn’t mean anything but I would be so down for Dacre Montgomery to play #Nightwing. pic.twitter.com/404Z19UylF— Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) November 5, 2017
If @dacremontgomery is cast as Nightwing, I'm cool with that. It's time for newer actors to take these roles rather than the usual suspects.— Sergio Pereira (@sergiowrites) November 5, 2017
somebody said Dacre Montgomery for Nightwing and i am SO SHOOK I NEED IT SO BAD— rhiannon (@charming_chels_) November 5, 2017
Now, for the bad news. (Sorry!) A Nightwing film has been teased by The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay, but it doesn't look like Montgomery has the role — at least, not yet.
"We haven’t started the process of casting NIGHTWING yet but when we do you’ll hear something because our search will be far and wide," tweeted McKay on Sunday in response to the casting rumors.
We haven’t started the process of casting NIGHTWING yet but when we do you’ll hear something because our search will be far and wide— Chris McKay (@buddboetticher) November 5, 2017
At the very least, the tweet got the Stranger Things star on McKay's radar, if he wasn't already.
This isn't the only role that Montgomery is possibly vying for. In an interview with Refinery29 on the red carpet for the Stranger Things season 2 premiere, the actor said he would love to portray a certain Hollywood icon:
"I think Scorsese is doing a biopic about [Frank Sinatra] and that would be fun."
Sadly, it seems that Sinatra biopic is dead in the water — but as for the potential Nightwing movie? Well, Montgomery could be just the guy.
