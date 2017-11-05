This week on Saturday Night Live, Aidy Bryant impersonated Sarah Huckabee Sanders as she channeled the confidence of Demi Lovato during a press conference.
Bryant as Sanders parodies the press secretary's sometimes short-fused relationship with reporters, "Halloween is over, but I see some of you guys are still in your journalist costumes," she opens. She starts off the press conference with an opportunity for questions before promising to go over a "six-minute riddle about taxes." Sanders is instantly thrust into fielding questions about connections between Russia and the Trump campaign in light of the recent indictments, bold quotes from John Kelly about the Civil War, and the still unsettled sexual assault claims against President Donald Trump. This portrait of reality is juxtaposed with an alternate-reality where the spokeswoman parodies Demi Lovato's hit song "Confident."
Sander's alter ego, "The Huck" according to the back of her leather jacket, struts around her song-filled fantasy sequence saying what she is really thinking. A little confidence goes a long way. At first, her imaginary song and dance number match the lyrics of the original song before making the pop hit her own with lyrics like, "So you say that I’m a puppet, that I must be out of my mind, all your media can stuff it." Uninterested in decorum, she tears through a massive copy of The New York Times.
The SNL cas tmember has broken out her impression of the latest White House press secretary in past episodes, but until now we have only seen glimpses of it. She first showed off her uncanny ability to impersonate Sanders last season when Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer heard the rumors that Donald Trump may be replacing him as White House press secretary, and again during the cold open of this season's premiere episode opposite Alec Baldwin as Trump.
Shortly after the debut of this new impression in a long line of political impersonations at SNL, Sanders' father Mike Huckabee responded calling it a "bit silly, sexist, and misogynist," while on Fox Business Network's Varney & Co back in May.
