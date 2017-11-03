Elle King Gets Brutally Honest About Her Secret Marriage & Sudden Split

Elle King has launched an impressive career in a short amount of time, and 2016 was a particularly important year: her debut album Love Stuff and single "Exes & Oh's" earned her two Grammy nominations and a Country Music Award for Vocal Event of the Year.
That same year, she also secretly married her boyfriend Andrew Ferguson three weeks after they met.
Her marriage to Ferguson didn't last long. Earlier this year, King wrote on Instagram that the couple would be getting a divorce. "We secretly got married three weeks after we met on 2/14/2016...As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves," she wrote, breaking all of our hearts in the process.
Advertisement
Now, she opens up to People about the divorce and how she's been dealing with the impact. "I pulled myself out of a really, really, really tough place. I’m really proud of myself." As anyone who's dealt with heartbreak knows, pulling yourself out of that is no easy feat, and King deserves to be proud of herself.
King also reflects on what her life is like these days. "I don’t want to say it’s the best place I’ve ever been because there’s always room to go higher — or get higher. I am having a lot of fun. I do this thing, I call it protecting my joy, and there’s like a 10-foot radius around me that’s like a bum-out-free zone. I took a lot of things out of my life that were dead weight, and I just have a different outlook; I just surround myself with better people and just make music all the time. It’s just so great; it’s awesome."
No word on her next record, but she does state that she's working on the follow-up to Love Stuff, calling it "the most magical thing that I’ve done in my life so far. I’ve never been more proud of anything."
Advertisement