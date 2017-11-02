This is what co-stars are for: According to Michelle Pfeiffer, the actress trolled Jennifer Lawrence so hard on the set of Mother!, making an already uncomfortable film that much more awk.
If you've seen Mother!, you know that the movie is no picnic. Love it or loathe it, only the steeliest among us will be able to get through the film – which works as a Biblical allegory and is also simultaneously about climate change – without cringing.
(Spoilers ahead, but...people eat a baby.)
During Pfeiffer's new interview with The New York Times, the Scarface actress was asked if she identified her character — listed in the credits as only "Woman" — with the Biblical character of Eve, which writer-director Darren Aronofsky intended her to be. Pfeiffer stated:
Advertisement
"[Darren Aronofsky] was very careful not to make those references to us. I was just a woman who was still, after all these years, madly in love with my husband, and who is having a lot of family difficulties. A very real, very human place," she told The New York Times, before adding: "And every now and then I would give Jen a really weird look [laughs loudly], just because."
It's unclear if Pfeiffer was giving Lawrence these "weird looks" as Woman — who criticized Lawrence's Mother every chance she got — or as Pfeiffer. Either way, Lawrence's experience on set was anything but smooth-sailing, considering that she also dislocated a rib from hyperventilating during a scene.
That's not to say that people didn't try to make Lawrence's experience more comfortable: According to the Hunger Games star's interview with Vogue, the actress had a "Kardashian tent" on set to calm her down in between intense scenes.
"It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop — and gumballs," she explained to Vogue. "My happy place."
No weird looks allowed.
Advertisement