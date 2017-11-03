Story from Health News

Two Women Banded Together To Catch Their Cheating Husbands In The Act

Sarah Van Cleve
They say life imitates art, and in one airport bar the art of choice was Grace and Frankie. A Twitter user overheard a conversation between two women who were traveling together to confirm suspicions that their husbands were cheating on them with each other — much like the plot of the hit Netflix series.
BJ Colangelo eavesdropped on the women as they met and discussed their plans and live-tweeted the conversation for all of our enjoyment. The tweets quickly went viral, with more than 25,000 likes as of writing.
Not only were the women flying to Chicago together to catch their husbands in the act, but they were also meeting for the first time, which seems to be the start of an adorable friendship regardless of their husbands' behavior.
While they chastised their partners, they also (thankfully) avoided slipping into homophobia. One of the women was quick to point out that it was the infidelity she was angry about, and not simply the idea of her husband being gay.
The women also doled out some pretty impressive life advice:
And at one point, they even broke the fourth wall and acknowledged how similar their lives are to the plot of Grace and Frankie.
And then they switched to talking about cute animal videos, because who doesn't need some adorable hippos in their life when their relationship is falling apart?
The women continued to encourage one another as they prepared to head to their terminal and board their flight. This just might be one of the purest and most supportive friendships the internet has ever seen.
They then left the bar, leaving Colangelo and pretty much all of Twitter wondering what would actually happen when they arrived in Chicago and found their husbands, who Colangelo called out with a warning.
Whether or not the women ended up catching their husbands in the act, they definitely found the start of a beautiful friendship. We'll drink to that any day.
