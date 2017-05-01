omg the woman next to me just confronted the man with her because she found out he’s been seeing her while in another long-term relationship— ashe dryden (@ashedryden) May 1, 2017
I haven't heard him saying anything but stuttered sentence fragments and animal-in-pain noises and shes like pic.twitter.com/hjJDEn9cQr
Waiter: are you two thinking about dessert?
Him: no
Her: (to him) are you joking rn? (To waiter) yes, a cappuccino and chocolate cake
Her: no I really wanna know what you were thinking.
Him: I don’t know. It was an accident, it just happened!
She's like… not even mad? She's cracking up at this guy as he realizes his whole personal life is now ?
Her: you're like, offended by the fact that I found out. What did you think was gonna happen?
Him: I don’t know, okay, I don’t know.
Cappuccino has arrived!
Her: you actually just said the words “you need to stay” to me. You said that. Do you hear yourself?
Her: I don't feel guilty at all.
Him: I’m very comfortable with who I am. I’m not a bad guy.
She’s just staring at him
Her: I'm jumping to massive conclusions here, but I swear I have very little confidence in your ability to be a good guy, Brad.
Her: do you even wanna make an argument on your behalf before I run out of time and energy?
Dude is nervous leg shaking all over the place haha pic.twitter.com/yYLWYnCyfU
I assume Stacy is the other, longer-term gf.
I really hope that this woman and Stacy become bffs after this.
I really hope that this woman and Stacy become bffs after this.
Her: the first thing she said to me is "we're gonna be so much happier". We're gonna be happy not staying up until 3am reading your emails