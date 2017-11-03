Two Women Banded Together To Catch Their Cheating Husbands In The Act

There are two women next to me at the airport bar who are flying cross-country to ambush their husbands they think are sleeping together.— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
The women have never met until this moment. "Hopefully I'll gain a sister in you if I lose my husband."— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
"Why can't they be honest? There's no need for cockamamie stories and secrets. I don't care if there gay. I care they lie." ?— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
One of the women has an extreme couponer's amount of gum in her purse. "You can't yell at someone with bad breath. My dad taught me that."— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
Shot Lady: "There's a Netflix show about this." SHE SAID IT! SHE FUCKING SAID IT. GUM LADY HAS NEVER SEEN IT. HOLY FUCKING SHIT.— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
"Jane Fonda is on it." "Oh, I don't like her." ... "Have you seen this video of a baby hippo?"— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
Shot Lady: "Our husbands are fucking, or we're both insane. Either way, were going to be okay. I promise." ADOPT ME SHOT LADY.— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017
If your names are Jeffrey and and Richard and you're on a "business trip" in Chicago...your wives are coming for you. And they've bonded.— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) October 31, 2017