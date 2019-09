Eddie Redmayne & His Wife Announce Second Baby

Most recently, he starred as Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, the newest addition to the Harry Potter canon. A sequel to Fantastic Beasts has been announced , but there is not yet a title for the project. We saw a first look of the movie earlier this month: it looks like Newt Scamander is in some serious trouble with the Ministry of Magic. We also know that we're going to see Dumbledore as a teenager , and that alone may be a reason to go see it when it arrives in theaters in 2019.