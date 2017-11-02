Eddie Redmayne & His Wife Announce Second Baby

It's official: baby number two is on the way for Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah. People confirms the story, and the couple released a statement, saying that "Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child."
Redmayne has one child, Iris Mary, who is just 16 months old. We got the first look at Hannah's baby bump from the Daily Mail, as the couple attended a jewelry event for luxury fashion label Alexander McQueen. She wore a fashionably casual ensemble, consisting of gray skinny jeans, white sneakers, and a navy coat, a look we totally want to copy whenever fall finally hits New York.
Hannah and Eddie met at school, and have been dating since 2012. The Daily Mail states that she works as a publicity executive.
The couple married in 2014 — People points out that just two months later, he would win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Stephen Hawking, an astrophysicist living with ALS, in the Theory of Everything. Redmayme was also nominated best Best Actor for the Danish Girl in 2015.
Most recently, he starred as Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, the newest addition to the Harry Potter canon. A sequel to Fantastic Beasts has been announced, but there is not yet a title for the project. We saw a first look of the movie earlier this month: it looks like Newt Scamander is in some serious trouble with the Ministry of Magic. We also know that we're going to see Dumbledore as a teenager, and that alone may be a reason to go see it when it arrives in theaters in 2019.
