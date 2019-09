This French Show Proves Sexism Isn’t Just A Hollywood Problem

But perhaps the most interesting thing about Call My Agent! is that it also highlights the ways in which French film culture differs from our own. The pilot episode of the series deals with the negotiations around a contract for French cinema icon Cécile de France, who's up for a role in a new Tarantino movie. At the last minute, Tarantino — who, incidentally, is one of the only men to have admitted that he knew enough about Harvey Weinstein's pattern of abuse to have done something about it earlier — withdraws the offer, with the excuse that he needs a younger woman for the role. Cécile de France is 40, and I'm a little embarrassed to say that I didn't bat an eye at this revelation — of course he would want someone younger.