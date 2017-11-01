I had never seen an episode of Entourage until last week, when an editor suggested that it may be of renewed interest given the spotlight being shone on the way women are treated in Hollywood in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The adventures of movie star Vincent Chase and his pussy posse of Queens-born acolytes were not of particular interest to me. It existed in the peripheries of my brain as that show about bros that my own brother worshipped around 2006. When I was online dating, any guy who listed it among his favorites on a profile would be treated with extreme caution. Now, after sitting through roughly two seasons of the series, I feel justified for spending the past decade avoiding a group of fictional guys who really are just a bunch of co-dependent assholes.