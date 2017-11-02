Exclusive: Meet The Sixth Class Of The Women At Sundance Fellowship

For as much progress as there's been for women in entertainment, we still have a long way to go. Case in point: According to the Sundance Institute, only 4.2% of the 100 top-grossing U.S. films were directed by women.
But Sundance wants to change that. The Women at Sundance fellowship supports women filmmakers by pairing them with industry figures who serve as their mentors throughout the program. The year-long fellowship program includes a stipend for the fellows to go to the Sundance Film Festival, complete with coaching sessions, seminars, and meetings.
Today, Sundance is revealing its sixth class of Women at Sundance fellows, and these are six women you'll definitely want to keep on your radar. Past participants in the fellowship program have gone on to do seriously big things — the list of alumni includes Selma director Ava DuVernay; Lemon director Janicza Bravo; and The Diary of a Teenage Girl director Marielle Heller.
The program helps women directors who are already well into their careers and on the fast track to widespread industry success, but who can use the mentorship and resources the fellowship provides. This year's fellows, for instance, have already created both short and feature-length films that have premiered at Sundance and South by Southwest.
Click through to learn more about the latest group of Women at Sundance fellows — you just might see their names again soon.
