Genius Gift Ideas For Your Favorite TV Characters

I like to imagine a holiday season staffed by my favorite characters from television. Instead of my mom and dad, I'd see Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) from Friends waiting by the Christmas tree. To hell with my sisters! I'd rather have Issa (Issa Rae) from Insecure and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) from Game of Thrones by my side when the snow falls. (This especially goes for Arya, who could probably lend me some fancy furs.)
But let's get imaginative for a moment. Don't your family members kind of parallel great characters in television? Arya Stark isn't that different from my cousin Annie, and Betty Cooper from Riverdale is my most exemplary sister. So, compile some great gifts for Betty Cooper, and you've effectively compiled gifts for a family member or best friend who resembles Betty Cooper. It's two birds with one stone — you get to have a fun, imaginary holiday party, and you end up with real life solutions.
Ahead, see what I would purchase for my favorite television characters. Some gifts are extravagant. Others are normal. Are all stupid and imaginative. Get into it.
