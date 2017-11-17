Young M.A Is Not Just Lesbian Rapper, Or One-Hit Wonder — She's A Game Changer

Young M.A says she’s not interested in rhyming about politics ("It just feels so scary and unfair. Look at our freakin’ President, bro. It’s stressful just thinking about him"), but she does have plenty to say about the need for the women of rap to forge a stronger sisterhood. "There needs to be more unity between women in hip-hop, because these motherfuckers are always trying to put us against each other!" she says. "They’ve been doing this to women in hip-hop since way back. I’m talking about the era of Lil’ Kim and Queen Latifah, Foxy Brown. That’s why it’s barely been any female rappers in the mainstream, because hip-hop will only allow one girl at the top. Matter of fact, that’s music, period. They do it to Beyoncé and Rihanna, too. They’ve been doing this to women forever, and nothing’s going to change if we don’t start fighting that together."