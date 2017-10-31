This Meme Halloween Costume Is Taking Over The Internet Because It's So 2017

"This is fine" might as well be the motto of 2017. Day after day, we see the meme posted on Twitter next to some deeply upsetting piece of news.
So it makes sense that this is such a popular costume this Halloween; we're all just a bunch of dogs sipping their coffee while the world is burning around us.
The meme comes from the 2013 comic Gunshow by KC Green and has spread around the internet like, well, wildfire. In it, a dog wearing a tiny hat sits at a table sipping coffee (we assume) while the room is engulfed in flames.
The dog says, "This is fine." Then, "I’m okay with the events that are unfolding currently." As his arm turns into a bloody pulp, he says, "That's okay, things are going to be okay." Then, his face melts. It can be a metaphor for many different things; Green drew it when he was dealing with some personal issues, he told The Verge in May 2016, when his comic was starting to take off as a meme. (At the same time, things were heating up around the 2016 presidential election.)
People posted their takes on "This is fine" on Twitter and Instagram.
The marketing team @Tendril is going as memes for Halloween this year and Madi wins. #thisisfine pic.twitter.com/foFUvmkkCb— Elaine Reddy (@Elaine) October 27, 2017
This woman's department at work decided to go as various memes; she carried a pic of the comic around her neck so it was instantly recognizable.
Nice cardboard cutouts!
Pretty much how I’ve felt every day since November 8, 2016. Happy #Halloween y’all! #rsahalloween #thisisfine pic.twitter.com/N17iWTKpzu— Brandon Sloan (@brandonsloan) October 31, 2017
"Pretty much how I've felt every day since November 8, 2016," writes this guy.
"This isn't a costume," a 'grammer dressed up as the meme joked.
We like that lots of these included real coffee. You kind of need it to get through 2017.
That one-piece looks so cozy.
Not everyone might get it, but it's totally worth it for those who do.
Yep, totally fine.
Green told The Verge he thinks his comic is relatable because, "it’s a feeling we all have, apparently. It’s a feeling we all get of, just like, 'Things are burning down around me, but you got to smile sometimes.' It’s a basic human [feeling], 'Well, what are you going to do?'"
