Stranger Things Creators Confirm One Major Detail In Season 3

Creators of the mega-popular Netflix series Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers, were pretty tight-lipped about season 3 of the popular show, but they did confirm one major detail – there will be a time jump.
It makes sense that there will be a time jump between the second and third season if only for the fact that the young cast is growing up so quickly. "The kids are growing up. It would be a little silly if we just started right after this ended because they look so old, already just seeing them here I'm like, 'Oh my god.' They just grow so fast," Ross Duffer told E! News in a red carpet interview.
One thing neither Ross Duffer nor his brother Matt said was how long the time jump would be.
Other than that small but telling tidbit, the Duffer brothers couldn't share much about what to expect from the third season. "We're maybe two days into the writer's room. It's so fresh," shared Matt Duffer. "I'm scared if I say anything because even this early on things change so dramatically." The creators were hesitant to drop any names or details, even backtracking on a comment Ross Duffer made in an interview with Vulture about the series ending after four seasons. "We know where we want to go, but we're trying to figure out still how long it will take to get there," Ross clarified to E! News.
Director and executive producer of the streaming success, Shawn Levy, had a bit more to say about what fans can expect in future seasons, specifically as it pertains to Eleven's past and her family. "I think we've clearly implied there are other numbers, and I can't imagine that the world will only ever know Eleven and Eight," he teased.
An air of mystery still surrounds what is to come of the '80s-inspired sci-fi series, at least until its return, since it's yet to be given a release date. If we could wish for a time jump now, it would be until we could watch season three of Stranger Things.
