Born in California, Gomez considers herself Mexican-American, but is still wary of the stereotypes that come with her ethnicity. “I was raised in a very traditional Mexican home, and I feel like a lot of us, that's how we identify, and we're very proud of our roots, but that doesn't mean that we are [all] Cholas or Cholos.” It's important for her to surround herself with like-minded people, who are understanding of the varied culture. She isn’t exhausted by the emotional labor of it, saying it only becomes taxing when the person she is trying to educate doesn’t want to hear her out. At that point, “I just have to say what I need to say and be confident I left a lasting impression.” But at the end of the day, Gomez maintains “It’s part of my responsibility to speak on our culture.”