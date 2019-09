Dr. Pimple Popper Would Approve Of This Gross Halloween Nail Art

Consider the most noteworthy pop-culture moments and current events of any given year, and you can pretty much predict what the most popular Halloween costumes will be. While 2016 saw Harley Quinn (thanks, Suicide Squad) and unicorns dominate, the clusterfuck that is 2017 offers no shortage of inspiration from every corner of the news cycle: We should expect to see plenty of Offred and her contemporaries from The Handmaid's Tale, Wonder Woman, It's murderous clown Pennywise, and any and all things Game of Thrones or American politics. (They're really not that different, when you think about it.)