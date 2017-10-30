Kathy Griffin & Andy Cohen Are Feuding, Because No One Can Survive 2017

2017 may forever be remembered as the year of broken politics, celebrity splits (we'll never forget you, Fergie and Josh Duhamel), over-the-top Starbucks creations, and fiery feuds — including Marilyn Manson vs. Justin Bieber, Slipknot vs. Nickelback, and Taylor Swift vs. herself vs. the entire world. Now, Kathy Griffin is throwing her hat in the ring for a battle with King of Gossip Andy Cohen and TMZ photographer Harvey Levin.
According to Us Weekly, the drama started over the weekend after Cohen told Levin he didn't know Griffin, whom he'd worked with directly as both her boss and as an executive producer on her Bravo show My Life On The D-List. Levin later called Griffin on her personal cell phone number, which officially pushed her over the edge.
Not one to shy away from controversy — she is, after all, the same person who posed with the severed head of a sitting U.S. president — Griffin posted a 17-minute rant on YouTube giving out Levin's phone number and revealing potentially damning information about Cohen.
If you have 17 minutes to spare, I have a hell of a story to tell. @Andy @TMZ @HarveyLevinTMZ https://t.co/OydLVQaGAd— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 28, 2017
"People like Andy Cohen and Harvey Levin, who honestly just live to take women down, we need to speak up about," she said, later adding that Levin had even gone so far as to help cover for men who sexually harass and assault women in Hollywood.
The pattern of predatory behavior, she later alleged, wasn't limited to sex. Sometimes, she was pressured to do drugs.
"Both times I did [Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen], right before we went live, Andy Cohen privately asked me in an office if I wanted to do blow," she said. "I've never had a drink in my life. You guys know I’m no prude but I’m kind of like a straightedge, I thought he was kidding the first time...the second time I do the show, same thing."
Griffin then claimed that both experiences "made me very uncomfortable," and added that she doesn't "know why he gets away with that."
Hours after Griffin posted the video, which has since garnered over 675,000 views, Cohen defended himself on Twitter by claiming her story was "100% false."
I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up.— Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 28, 2017
To make things weirder, Cohen tweeted, "Have said many times it's not my thing. I am a pot guy. Listen to my Howard interviews I am v specific," yet didn't say anything to discredit Griffin's claims that he is misogynistic.
While there were some majorly problematic parts of this interview — names, Griffin's decision to reveal Levin's phone number — she raised some important points. The way tabloids and certain talk shows depict women is harmful and reprehensible. Someone over 50 in a bikini? Quelle horreur! But someone like Terrence Howard, who has been accused of domestic violence and harassment? Bring him on Watch What Happens Live to talk about fake boobs and asses!
In this sense, Griffin is correct to demand that men, and the companies that employ them, are held responsible for their actions.
