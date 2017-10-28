Parents Don't Need To Worry That People Will Give Their Kids Weed Gummies On Halloween

Parents across the country have been warned to be extra vigilant about checking their children's trick-or-treat bags this year to avoid the possibility of their kids accidentally eating edibles.
Local news outlet Fox 29 in New Jersey, was one of the sources cautioning parents to watch out for the weed-infused candy. According to Newsweek, there haven't been any reported cases of this happening. Of all the Halloween traditions that have carried on through the years: horror movie marathons, pranks, and pumpkin carving, needlessly scaring parents seems to have become one of the lasting ones. Is weed candy the new razor blade apple?
Advertisement
Some states, such as Washington, have banned the sale of marijuana-infused candy because of its potential to appeal to children. In Colorado, it is prohibited for edible packaging to have the word "candy" on it for the same reason. A warning issued in New Jersey cited an instance where a 10-year-old boy in New York became ill after eating candy containing cannabis found in the back seat of his family's car. Note, it had nothing to do with Halloween and the candy belonged to his parents.
Twitter didn't seem too concerned. In fact, a few people brought up a good point: marijuana-infused candy is expensive. If people aren't spending the money to buy the full-size candy bars for Halloween, why would they spend even more to give kids weed gummies?
Wait are people actually afraid about kids getting weed gummies on Halloween?— Uncle Tarby [Spoopy] (@TarbyRocks) October 28, 2017
absolutely no one on the planet will give away their edibles, for free, to your children. please grow up https://t.co/dhx7TZ96Z7— ghoul dad julia (@okayjulia) October 26, 2017
People don't even give out full size Snickers & these squares are worried about weed gummies lool https://t.co/7pSjaj3TdD— Paranormal Baҳtivity (@bax_books) October 26, 2017
According to a report by Vox, this is just the latest iteration of trick or treating scare tactics that go back to the 1950s. First, it was hot pennies, then poisoned candy bars and razor blades in apples, now it's weed gummies.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement