Overseen in the Senate hallway: a kid dressed as the Bill from Schoolhouse Rock pic.twitter.com/PXkD6BZ0Fd— Liz Stark (@stark_talk) October 25, 2017
Who was that Bill on Capitol Hill yesterday? Five Fast Facts in thread below!! https://t.co/USR3pqzi1H— Anna Kruk Corbin (@annabanana0626) October 26, 2017
1. His name is Jackson & he is 12 y/o. He & @LittleLobbyists advocate for children with medical complexities. Jackson has #noonansyndrome. pic.twitter.com/rHC489osWy— Anna Kruk Corbin (@annabanana0626) October 26, 2017
2. He & his family has been coming to DC to fight for health care since March. Learn more about his journey here: https://t.co/VvNpZlhwcV— Anna Kruk Corbin (@annabanana0626) October 26, 2017
3.He has visited each Senate office & met 23 senators.He once visited 100 Senate offices in 1 DAY w/@LittleLobbyists https://t.co/2XWnMuH8Pq— Anna Kruk Corbin (@annabanana0626) October 26, 2017
4. He & @LittleLobbyists collected supplies for kids w/ complex medical needs who were victims of Hurricane Harveyhttps://t.co/daMYA23Idf— Anna Kruk Corbin (@annabanana0626) October 26, 2017
5. Jackson speaks for the children & encourages everyone to do the same. #savetheACA #saveMedicaid #protectourcare. https://t.co/AzUysekXBi— Anna Kruk Corbin (@annabanana0626) October 26, 2017
@LittleLobbyists pride.— Anna Kruk Corbin (@annabanana0626) October 20, 2017
Jackson & Henry say,
"See ya on The Hill!"#savetheACA #SaveMedicaid #protectourcare #noonansyndromeawareness pic.twitter.com/MmbtojiNFn
When the @LittleLobbyists are so excited a senator supports their health care that they just need to #dab. #protectourcare #savetheACA pic.twitter.com/ZGNhQbLSaD— Anna Kruk Corbin (@annabanana0626) October 18, 2017
This child is a Rorschach test, apparently: My feed is a mix of "amazing!" and "poor kid Congress doesn't pass bills" jokes https://t.co/eHCgw7udOT— Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) October 25, 2017
So much win! Sing along, everybody!— Andrew Clevenger (@andclev) October 25, 2017
But I know I'll be a law someday
At least I hope and pray that I will
But today I am still just a bill https://t.co/MKXj2iCDop
This kid is going to need 60 votes to get into that Halloween party https://t.co/zzviuyAqRc— Zach Moller?? (@econwonk) October 25, 2017
A lot of folks wondering the halls could use a refresher TBQH https://t.co/uL6IEnLB1w— Alan Zilberman (@alanzilberman) October 25, 2017