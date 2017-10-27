Story from Culture

This Little Kid Dressed Up As A Bill Going To Congress For Halloween

Natalie Gontcharova
Photo: Getty Images.
If you have fond memories of watching Schoolhouse Rock! in your classroom when you were a kid, you're definitely not alone. And it looks like a younger generation is embracing the show, too.
Remember "I'm Just A Bill"? ("I'm just a bill. / Yes, I'm only a bill. / And I'm sitting here on Capitol Hill...") Liz Stark, a CNN political reporter, recently tweeted a photo of a little kid passing through the Senate hallway dressed as that very bill from Schoolhouse Rock!
Her tweet went viral, with about 16,000 likes and 4,000 retweets so far — and got quite a few hilarious responses.
But it turns out the kid wasn't just there to trick-or-treat.
His mom Anna Kruk Corbin, a political activist who advocates for saving the under-siege Affordable Care Act, explained the bill costume in a Twitter thread and later sent a statement to Refinery29. Jackson is 12 years old and he advocates on behalf of children with complex medical needs as part of a group called Little Lobbyists. He himself has Noonan Syndrome, a genetic condition that can affect many different parts of the body. His brother Henry is also active in the group.
"Since we have been on this advocacy journey, Jackson and Henry have developed a deep understanding of our country's lawmaking process," Kruk Corbin tells Refinery29. "We've spent so much time challenging various bills that it just seemed appropriate that Jackson got the opportunity to know what it felt like to be one."
Jackson and Henry's family has been coming to D.C. to lobby on the Hill since March. He's met 23 senators and once visited 100 Senate offices in one day. He and Little Lobbyists have also helped kids with complex medical needs who were affected by Hurricane Harvey by collecting supplies.
Here are Jackson and his brother.
Twitter had a lot of fun with Jackson's costume, although some responses were snarkier than others.
"We had no idea this would go viral," says Kruk Corbin, "but we are so glad that it did, because of the awareness it has raised — both for Noonan Syndrome and for our cause."
