4 Glitter Sprays That Won't Mess Up Your Hair This Halloween

With less than two weeks now until Halloween, chances are high that you've already decided on what you're going to be. So now it's time to think about the kinds of makeup, nails, and hairstyles are going to take your costume from good to exceedingly great. The easiest way to make sure all eyes are on you this Halloween? A shit ton of glitter of course.
Like, why would you dress up as just a zombie rather than a glittery zombie? Why would even think to go as Cardi B when you could go as super sparkly Cardi B?
With innate dramatic flair, glitter for Halloween is a necessity, and we're not just talking about glitter eyeshadow here. Glitter has every right to be in your hair too. And thanks to more high-quality brands getting into the glitter hairspray trend, these aren't gonna totally ruin your hair for a week.
We rounded up our favorite glitter hairsprays that won't destroy your hair, or your bathroom, ahead.
