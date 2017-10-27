Hold Up! More Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang Just Dropped

Turns out we won't have to wait much longer for more adidas Originals x Alexander Wang, as the third drop of Season 2 will arrive at 140 retailers on November 4. Made up of 29 unisex pieces, the latest selection continues Wang's subversion of the sportswear brand's icons, with rebellious takes on the Adidas motif and contemporary hits of city-inspired athleisure.
Industry giant Juergen Teller returns to shoot the campaign, this time capturing models Stella Lucia, Selena Forrest, Sora Choi, Otis Giovanni, and Callum Mullin on the streets of New York and inside a deliveries warehouse. Of course, it wouldn't be Wang without a party: the gang stash their merchandise in an underground dispatch between deliveries, their journey an endless montage of cycling and raving.
With this in mind, Wang delivers "the essentials for a long night out," with plush, winter-ready fabrics like fleeces in solar yellow and black satin. Joggers are refreshed with mesh lining and XL patches printed with industrial graphics, while the logo-emblazoned reversible puffer is a star piece.
There's even more reinvention with the footwear, with the AW Hike Lo presenting a clash of textures: adidas Boost tooling, moulded rubber outsoles inspired by the classic Marathon TR, and luxurious suede uppers. The brand's signature three-stripe motif is executed in silicone dots, while the perforated tongue displays a vintage Adidas print.
We've been shopping adidas Originals x Alexander Wang since Season 1, but this drop has our winter workout uniform for the season down pat. Meet you at the rave?