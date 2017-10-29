Hold Up! More adidas Originals x Alexander Wang Season Two Just Dropped

Industry giant Juergen Teller returns to shoot the campaign, this time capturing models Stella Lucia, Selena Forrest, Sora Choi, Otis Giovanni and Callum Mullin raving and cycling between the streets of New York and a deliveries warehouse. Of course, it wouldn't be Wang without a party: the gang stash their adidas merch in an underground dispatch between deliveries, their journey an endless montage of cycling and raving.