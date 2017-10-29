Hold Up! More adidas Originals x Alexander Wang Season Two Just Dropped

We won't have to wait much longer for more adidas Originals x Alexander Wang, as the third drop of Season 2 arrives across 140 retailers on 4th November. Made up of 29 unisex pieces, this latest drop continues Wang's subversion of the sportswear brand's icons, with rebellious takes on the adidas motif and contemporary hits of city-inspired athleisure.
Industry giant Juergen Teller returns to shoot the campaign, this time capturing models Stella Lucia, Selena Forrest, Sora Choi, Otis Giovanni and Callum Mullin raving and cycling between the streets of New York and a deliveries warehouse. Of course, it wouldn't be Wang without a party: the gang stash their adidas merch in an underground dispatch between deliveries, their journey an endless montage of cycling and raving.
With this in mind, Wang delivers "the essentials for a long night out", with plush, winter-ready fabrics like fleeces in solar yellow and black satin. Joggers are refreshed with mesh lining and XL patches printed with industrial graphics, while the logo-emblazoned reversible puffer is a star piece.
There's even more reinvention with footwear, with the AW Hike Lo presenting a clash of textures: adidas Boost tooling, moulded rubber outsoles inspired by the classic Marathon TR, and luxurious suede uppers. The brand's signature 3-stripe motif is executed in silicone dots, while the perforated tongue displays a vintage adidas print.
The fourth and final drop of Season 2 has also just arrived across 80 retailers, select Adidas & Alexander Wang flagship locations and online, on 24th November. The duo have reinterpreted three statement footwear styles; the basket ball shoe, the skate shoe and the run shoe. The three new unisex styles boast textures of ultra-rich suede, full-grain leather and dark green rubber outsoles.
We've been shopping adidas Originals x Alexander Wang since Season 1, but this drop has our urban uniform for AW17 down. Meet you at the rave?