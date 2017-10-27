Mandy Moore Is So Ready To Be A Mom

Mandy Moore and her fiancé, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, subtly announced their engagement in September, but the two have more than just wedding planning on their minds. In a preview of the upcoming episode of Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, the actress gushed about her dreams to become a mother.
"I always wanted to be a mom," she said. "I think I was waiting for the right person and the right time, for that to sort of coincide, and I think [motherhood is] definitely the next chapter for me sooner rather than later."
If you feel like you've heard her say that before, it's because you have! She told People over the summer almost exactly the same thing. Much like her soon-to-be husband, Moore seems to be pondering "When My Time Comes" a lot lately. (Shoutout to all the Dawes fans out there who got my poor attempt at humor.)
Though Moore is totally ready to become a parent, she recognizes that there's one issue that could potentially hold her back for a while – her award-winning show, This Is Us.
"Gotta figure it out with the show, and how I can kind of time it out correctly, but, yeah, I'm excited," she said with a smile. "They can alter my body, I can hold a lot of bags or, like, shopping baskets in front of me." She also motioned from her chest to her head and said she can do "a lot of acting from here up."
If the show can age Moore by more than 30 years each episode, I have no doubts it could handle concealing a baby bump. And even if they can't, they could possibly use the real pregnancy in lieu of a fake baby bump for a few more flashbacks. After all, fans will never tire of watching Rebecca and Jack Pearson bask in their young love.
Besides, who could deny Moore the chance to fulfill her dream of motherhood, and consequently, us from seeing baby pics? You know there will be lots of them posted on Instagram, too, since she and Goldsmith met through the platform!
