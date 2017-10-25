Story from Pop Culture

An Imagined Series Of Notes App Statements From Khloé Kardashian's Stomach

Kathryn Lindsay
September 26, 2017
Thank you for all your support and encouragement regarding reports that Khloé Kardashian is pregnant. However, I will not be commenting on the rumors and respectfully request privacy at this time.
September 27, 2017
Yes, I've seen the tweet. Tristan and I have not spoken about the reports and I can only assume he hadn't seen my earlier statement or else he would have respected my wishes and not tweeted emojis that only fueled the fire. This is the last I will be saying on the matter.
September 29, 2017
Even if there was anything to say I wouldn't put it here. You won't be hearing from me again.
October 1, 2017
Who's ready for that GOOD GOOD? GOOD SWEATS from @goodamerican are still available at GoodAmerican.com in a full and inclusive size range as well as at @nordstrom! Check out your local store and tag me in your GA selfies!! #GoodSquad#GoodSweats
October 5, 2017
Hey everyone, need to go off the grid for a bit.......
October 6, 2017
I'll just say this: Khloé's most recent photo was nothing more than a promotion for the sexiest waxed leather-like @goodamerican denim, and I just happened to be a part of it. While her hand may have been touching me, that is in no way a confirmation nor a signal that I'm suddenly fair game for speculation. Please think about how your words affect people. Thinking about deleting this app.......
October 7, 2017
✌️ bye Instagram, so done with this
October 9, 2017
Are you happy now? I really wanted to stop this from getting out of control, but now you've dragged Khloé into it and, surprise surprise, she's saying what I've already told you. It ? was ? a ? peplum ? shirt. Maybe next time you'll remember this before jumping to conclusions. So happy to be done talking about this.
October 13, 2017
Hey everyone, I just wanted to say you've really been giving me space recently and I've noticed ❤️. My apologies for getting hormonal and going off the rails a bit. You are all so important to me, and I truly value each and every one of you. Turns out I just needed a Snickers.
October 14, 2017
HERE WE GO AGAIN. JUST BECAUSE I USED THE WORD "HORMONAL" DOES NOT MEAN I'M CONFIRMING ANYTHING. NEWS FLASH: WOMEN HAVE HORMONES, AND SO DO STOMACHS, THEY'RE CALLED GASTRIN, CHOLECYSTOKININ, SECRETIN, GHRELIN, MOTILIN, AND GASTRIC INHIBITORY POLYPEPTIDE. Taking a social media break.....
October 15, 2017
#ad I ain’t about nothing but results! On the @flattummytea cleanse and feeling sooo good today. No food coma feels here! (p.s. they’ve got a sale on right now - cleanse starts Monday, right?)

Take San Fran...?

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

October 23, 2017
Just gonna keep this simple: I told Kourtney and Kim to stand in front of me in the picture because Khloé wasn't wearing a very warm jacket and the wind was out of control. Once again not confirming or denying anything.
October 25, 2017
I give up.
