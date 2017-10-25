An Imagined Series Of Notes App Statements From Khloé Kardashian's Stomach

Thank you for all your support and encouragement regarding reports that Khloé Kardashian is pregnant. However, I will not be commenting on the rumors and respectfully request privacy at this time.
Yes, I've seen the tweet. Tristan and I have not spoken about the reports and I can only assume he hadn't seen my earlier statement or else he would have respected my wishes and not tweeted emojis that only fueled the fire. This is the last I will be saying on the matter.
September 29, 2017
Even if there was anything to say I wouldn't put it here. You won't be hearing from me again.
Advertisement
October 1, 2017
Who's ready for that GOOD GOOD? GOOD SWEATS from @goodamerican are still available at GoodAmerican.com in a full and inclusive size range as well as at @nordstrom! Check out your local store and tag me in your GA selfies!! #GoodSquad#GoodSweats
October 5, 2017
Hey everyone, need to go off the grid for a bit.......
I'll just say this: Khloé's most recent photo was nothing more than a promotion for the sexiest waxed leather-like @goodamerican denim, and I just happened to be a part of it. While her hand may have been touching me, that is in no way a confirmation nor a signal that I'm suddenly fair game for speculation. Please think about how your words affect people. Thinking about deleting this app.......
October 7, 2017
✌️ bye Instagram, so done with this
Are you happy now? I really wanted to stop this from getting out of control, but now you've dragged Khloé into it and, surprise surprise, she's saying what I've already told you. It ? was ? a ? peplum ? shirt. Maybe next time you'll remember this before jumping to conclusions. So happy to be done talking about this.
October 13, 2017
Hey everyone, I just wanted to say you've really been giving me space recently and I've noticed ❤️. My apologies for getting hormonal and going off the rails a bit. You are all so important to me, and I truly value each and every one of you. Turns out I just needed a Snickers.
Advertisement
October 14, 2017
HERE WE GO AGAIN. JUST BECAUSE I USED THE WORD "HORMONAL" DOES NOT MEAN I'M CONFIRMING ANYTHING. NEWS FLASH: WOMEN HAVE HORMONES, AND SO DO STOMACHS, THEY'RE CALLED GASTRIN, CHOLECYSTOKININ, SECRETIN, GHRELIN, MOTILIN, AND GASTRIC INHIBITORY POLYPEPTIDE. Taking a social media break.....
October 15, 2017
#ad I ain’t about nothing but results! On the @flattummytea cleanse and feeling sooo good today. No food coma feels here! (p.s. they’ve got a sale on right now - cleanse starts Monday, right?)
October 23, 2017
Just gonna keep this simple: I told Kourtney and Kim to stand in front of me in the picture because Khloé wasn't wearing a very warm jacket and the wind was out of control. Once again not confirming or denying anything.
October 25, 2017
Advertisement