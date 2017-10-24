Jenna Dewan Tatum Gets Real About Her Post-Pregnancy Skin Struggles

As far as annoying (and annoyingly common) skin problems go, melasma doesn’t get nearly as much air time as issues like acne, rosacea, dark spots, and dermatitis. But hundreds of thousands of people — almost 90% of them women, according to the American Academy of Dermatology — are diagnosed with the discoloration, which is so common among pregnant women that it’s sometimes called the “mask of pregnancy,” each year.
Melasma is so common, in fact, that not even Jenna Dewan Tatum is immune. The actress has been battling dark patches on her face since she got pregnant with her daughter, Everly, who was born in 2013. Now, Dewan Tatum has finally come out on the other side, and she's sharing exactly how she got her melasma under control — with a little help from one of Hollywood's go-to cosmetic surgeons, Simon Ourian, MD.
In a selfie posted to her Instagram last night, Dewan Tatum showed off her clear, (mostly) makeup-free skin, writing, "Sooo no reason selfie. But I do want to say I am shocked that I am able to go mostly makeup free now with no filters or retouching etc. Those who have had melasma know it’s hard to manage and big thanks to @simonourianmd1 and his magical coolaser!!" (As if anyone ever needs a reason to take a selfie.)
Of course, a Coolaser treatment with Dr. Ourian — who actually developed the procedure, which is less aggressive and requires less downtime than a traditional laser treatment, at his Epione Beverly Hills clinic — doesn't come cheap: The average cost ranges from $4,900 to $7,900 depending on the area of treatment. If that's not quite in your budget, Los Angeles-based dermatologist Annie Chiu, MD, told us that SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic is the "gold standard" for melasma treatment that doesn't cost an arm and a leg.
