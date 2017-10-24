The Awesome Evolution of Gabourey Sidibe

There’s no one in Hollywood quite like Gabourey Sidibe. At the age of 26, Sidibe was cast in Lee Daniels’ film Precious with no acting credits to her name. Previously, she'd had parts in college productions of The Wiz and The Vagina Monologues, and that's it. Still, Daniels immediately knew he wanted to cast Sidibe. After seeing her moving Precious, we all knew why.
Though she began her career as a newcomer, Sidibe has lasting power. Since Precious, she’s gone on to star in Empire, American Horror Story, and Difficult People. She’s written a memoir. Most recently, she made her directorial debut. Her short film, The Tale of Four, which is part of Refinery29's Shatterbox series, is now available to stream.
Sidibe is also a delight. Her off-screen presence as much a part of her legacy as her acting, writing, and directorial work are. Sidibe proud of who she is, and her outspokenness has rendered her a pioneer in the body positivity movement. Her sense of humor permeates all of her media appearances — and all of her tweets.
Here’s how she became the powerhouse she is today.
